US corporates bathe in Fed afterglow

Verizon Communications’ new 10 year bonds were trading 10bp-12bp tighter on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve struck a more dovish tone than expected following its well-flagged move to raise rates for the second time in three months.“In the days leading up to the Fed, investors ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.