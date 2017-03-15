Watermark
Wacker Chemie offloads 21% of Siltronic at 5.3% discount

Wacker Chemie picked Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Commerzbank on Tuesday night to sell 21% of Siltronic, the German company that makes silicon wafers for mobile phones and computers, after its share price had rallied by more than 260% over the past 12 months.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 15 Mar 2017

Launched shortly after the market close at 4.40pm, the block trade of 6.3m shares was oversubscribed, by 6.10.

The books closed at 7.15pm and the deal was priced at €55.85, a 5.3% discount to the closing price of Siltronic on Tuesday. The deal size was therefore €352m. ...

