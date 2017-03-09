UBS hires China advisory sales head from Goldman

Yiwei Guan will be based in Shanghai and report to David Xu, head of equities at UBS Securities (UBSS). Guan will run the advisory sales team in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen and have responsibility over the bank’s China client strategy under its OneClient distribution model.The memo, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.