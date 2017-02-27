Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Nemak comes up trumps in Mexico’s third euro outing

Auto parts supplier Nemak became the third Mexican borrower to issue in euros in 2017, tightening pricing three times on the way to a €500m seven year non-call three bond.

  • By Oliver West
  • 10:45 PM

Mexican credits have had a tough time since Donald Trump won the US presidential elections in November, and none have yet appeared in the dollar market.

Ba1/BB+/BB+ rated Nemak, which met investors in Europe last week, had never issued in euros but does have euro-denominated cash flows. Despite being ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Citi 11,827.73 42 11.35%
2 JPMorgan 10,912.43 46 10.47%
3 HSBC 9,085.71 48 8.72%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,330.99 26 6.07%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 4,909.89 33 4.71%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Citi 5,197.81 11 16.56%
2 JPMorgan 3,547.35 13 11.30%
3 HSBC 3,337.97 5 10.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,957.20 4 9.42%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,301.31 6 7.33%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 4,457.32 19 12.49%
2 Citi 4,324.77 13 12.12%
3 HSBC 2,682.29 16 7.52%
4 BNP Paribas 2,076.98 7 5.82%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,074.75 7 5.81%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 390.53 2 14.54%
2 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 206.29 2 7.68%
2 ING 206.29 2 7.68%
2 Citi 206.29 2 7.68%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 140.53 1 5.23%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Mar 2017
1 AXIS Bank 1,318.15 23 14.27%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 1,079.75 29 11.69%
3 ICICI Bank 773.60 21 8.37%
4 Citi 601.55 5 6.51%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 6.41%