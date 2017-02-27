CAF skips into largest ever Kangaroo bond

Aa3/AA-/AA- rated CAF was the first Latin American credit to turn to Australia, in 2013, and now has five bonds outstanding the currency. This week’s was the longest tenor it had sold in the Kangaroo market.“For supranationals, the Australian dollar market is a very natural market, where creditworthiness ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.