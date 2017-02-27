Market open for more after ECB no move

The ECB made no alterations to its minus 40bp deposit rate or to its quantitative easing programmes when it met on Thursday, in line with market consensus.Now, investors say there will be little to hold off another surge of issuance coming to the market, even though the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.