Rosenthal Collins hires for structured products

The new division will be based in New York and will help RCG clients manage price risk and volatility, producing relevant structures through the use of customized risk strategies.Sheng joins RCG from RJ O'Brian and Associates where he has been a senior vice president for structured ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.