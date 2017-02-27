Danish ship lender mulls euro covered

Ship financing has been through a torrid time as falling prices have tested and broken the business models of the main German lenders — and so the ship-backed Pfandbrief market has virtually run aground. But Danmarks Skibskredit, an established Danish shipping lender, is mulling a euro-denominated shipping covered bond, and trying to change investors' views of the product, delegates heard at the LBBW covered bond forum on Thursday.