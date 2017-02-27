Watermark
Danish ship lender mulls euro covered

Ship financing has been through a torrid time as falling prices have tested and broken the business models of the main German lenders — and so the ship-backed Pfandbrief market has virtually run aground. But Danmarks Skibskredit, an established Danish shipping lender, is mulling a euro-denominated shipping covered bond, and trying to change investors' views of the product, delegates heard at the LBBW covered bond forum on Thursday.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 12:30 PM

Danmarks Skibskredit has been issuing covered bonds backed by ship mortgages since it was established 55 years ago in 1961. It issues transactions based on the same Danish covered bond legal framework that is used for real estate financing.

That means, like Danish mortgage deals, it follows the 'balance ...

