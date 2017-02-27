UBI joins T2 flurry as Italy splits from Spain

Bookrunners Citi, Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and UBScirculated initial price thoughts of 4.625%area for the new 10.5 non-call 5.5 year tier two, before setting a final yield of 4.5%.Investors put more than €1bn of orders behind the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.