Brazil taps for $1bn after extensive bond rally
Latin America’s largest sovereign Brazil raised $1bn in international bond markets on Tuesday, earning praise for its timing despite taking the unusual path of pricing at the wide end of guidance.
Brazilian bonds have been one of the best trades in emerging markets for the last 12 months, even as the country endures its worst recession on record. After reporting a contraction in GDP for the eighth consecutive quarter earlier this week, Brazil’s economy is now 9% smaller than
