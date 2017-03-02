Citi names markets and securities services head for HK

David Russell, who is currently Citi’s head of securities services for Asia Pacific, will take on the additional position of head of markets and securities services for Hong Kong.Russell will be a part of the Hong Kong country management team, and partner across the US ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.