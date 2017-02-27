Development banks to ramp up EM SRI bond support
Multilateral development banks will focus more on providing credit enhancement and support to help small, emerging market borrowers bring their green bonds to market, according to the head of climate change at the European Investment Bank. Meanwhile, a French region visited the green market on Tuesday.
Emerging market issuance is vital if the climate bond market is to grow to the $1tr issuance a year level that the Climate Bonds Initiative believes must be reached by 2020 in order to meet the target of limiting global warming to 2C set by the Paris Agreement
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.