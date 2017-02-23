Hindalco starts fielding interest for Rp50bn QIP

The company started meeting investors last week, most recently visiting funds in Boston and Hong Kong on February 24, according to a stock exchange filing.Hindalco is gauging investor interest in what will be its first equity raise in more than seven years, according to Dealogic. It last ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.