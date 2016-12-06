Apax completes Capio exit with Skr660m block

Carnegie and SEB led the sale.
The block of 15.2m shares was priced at Skr43.50, a 6.8% discount to the closing price of Capio on Thursday.It was the third selldown of Capio shares by Apax since its successful Skr2.5bn (€276m) IPO in June ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.