Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EFSF making brave second stab at long end

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has surprised SSA bankers by returning to the long end with one tranche of a deal it plans to launch on Tuesday.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:15 PM


The supranational hit screens on Monday, mandating Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UniCredit for a four year and a 39 year transaction. The deal will be the borrower’s third trip to market of 2017.

The choice to issue at the ultra-long sector of the curve ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 BNP Paribas 6,383.50 6 10.97%
2 Citi 5,615.05 5 9.65%
3 Barclays 5,241.21 6 9.01%
4 JPMorgan 4,317.04 5 7.42%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,123.38 4 7.08%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,580.75 25 12.48%
2 Citi 9,407.37 22 10.14%
3 TD Securities Inc 9,024.40 19 9.73%
4 HSBC 6,865.51 16 7.40%
5 Goldman Sachs 6,835.05 12 7.37%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Barclays 10,009.40 21 8.35%
2 JPMorgan 9,983.41 19 8.32%
3 BNP Paribas 9,471.18 12 7.90%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,171.89 17 7.65%
5 HSBC 8,728.81 22 7.28%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,870.57 109 9.22%
2 Citi 22,784.33 74 8.12%
3 Barclays 20,630.07 48 7.35%
4 HSBC 19,213.33 61 6.85%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,150.63 45 6.11%