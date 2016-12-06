Funding scorecard: European sovereigns

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Funding requirement
|Raised (%)
|Date
Austria
|€2.16bn
|€20bn-€22bn (i)
|12%
|Feb 17
Belgium
|€11.6bn
|€35bn (ii)
|33%
|Feb 7
Denmark
|Dkr9.4bn
|Dkr65bn (€8.8bn) (iii)
|14%
|Feb 17
Finland
|€4.5bn
|€15.9bn (iv)
|28%
|Feb 17
France
|€34.8bn
|€185bn (v)
|19%
|Feb 17
Germany
|€18bn
|€152bn (vi)
|12%
|Feb 17
