NavInfo drives in for €110m acquisition facility

BNP Paribas, sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, launched the fully underwritten borrowing two weeks ago, targeting Chinese bank liquidity, said a source.
The loan had already attracted three commitments as GlobalCapital Asia went to press, ahead of Friday's early bird deadline, which will fetch lenders an extra 15bp....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.