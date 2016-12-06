International investors flock to Berlin Hyp’s Pfandbrief

Berlin Hyp opened order books for an eight year Aaa/—/— rated €500m no-grow deal with guidance of 7bp through mid-swaps. The bonds were priced at 10bp through following a revision to 9bp, plus or minus 1bp.Joint bookrunners on the deal were Barclays, BayernLB, Commerzbank, HSBC ...
