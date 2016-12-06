Collateral is king... if you can find it
The supply of high quality liquid assets (HQLA) needed for capital regulations is insufficient. This has created an imbalance which, at times, grows so critical it poses a systemic risk. Regulators and the European Central Bank must shoulder responsibility for fixing the problem soon.
Regulators are the only bodies with the authority to say what is safe collateral and what is not. They have focused on the idea of high quality collateral — an asset which is liquid and has a cash market that supports it. This has created a connection between
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.