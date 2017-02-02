Society of Lloyd’s GBP300m 4.875% Feb 47 tier two

Rating: —/A+/AA-
Amount: £300m of tier two capital
Maturity date: February 7, 2047
First call date: February 7, 2027
Issue/reoffer price: 99.944
Coupon: 4.875%
Launched: Tuesday, January 31
Payment date: February 7
Joint books: Citi, Lloyds, NatWest Markets
