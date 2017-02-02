Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Society of Lloyd’s GBP300m 4.875% Feb 47 tier two

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 02 Feb 2017

Rating: —/A+/AA-

Amount: £300m of tier two capital

Maturity date: February 7, 2047

First call date: February 7, 2027

Issue/reoffer price: 99.944

Coupon: 4.875%

Launched: Tuesday, January 31

Payment date: February 7

Joint books: Citi, Lloyds, NatWest Markets

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 HSBC 2,887.86 11 7.73%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,568.86 9 6.87%
3 LBBW 2,448.11 9 6.55%
4 Commerzbank Group 2,354.01 10 6.30%
5 UniCredit 1,960.89 9 5.25%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Jan 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 16,549.22 34 9.93%
2 Goldman Sachs 14,166.96 33 8.50%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,480.04 27 7.49%
4 Citi 10,406.82 33 6.24%
5 Barclays 9,998.01 22 6.00%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 81,811.07 329 9.97%
2 Citi 79,599.17 436 9.70%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 74,622.17 343 9.10%
4 Morgan Stanley 71,953.68 306 8.77%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,962.88 390 8.41%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,568.86 9 10.75%
2 LBBW 2,154.63 7 9.02%
3 Commerzbank Group 1,904.86 6 7.97%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 1,771.94 7 7.42%
5 BNP Paribas 1,422.29 4 5.95%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,142.42 5 18.25%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,249.26 7 10.64%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 934.71 5 7.96%
4 JPMorgan 920.06 5 7.84%
5 HSBC 883.78 6 7.53%