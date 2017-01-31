Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Zoopla gets £77m for acquisition in block, with no discount

Zoopla Property Group, the UK owner of property search websites, is conducting an accelerated bookbuild tonight to raise £76.5m of new capital, to buy Hometrack.co.uk, a property information service.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 31 Jan 2017

Credit Suisse and Jefferies are global coordinators on the deal, announced after the close this evening. The takeover was also announced separately and simultaneously.

“Zoopla is very oversubscribed and is coming at market,” said a banker on the deal. The share price closed at 366.2p this evening, close ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Jan 2017
1 Citi 45,818.54 151 8.74%
2 JPMorgan 41,508.80 144 7.92%
3 Barclays 39,153.78 107 7.47%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,422.73 94 5.99%
5 Goldman Sachs 29,233.69 82 5.58%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,081.31 3 6.14%
2 HSBC 2,074.09 4 6.12%
3 Scotiabank 2,027.68 3 5.98%
3 Citi 2,027.68 3 5.98%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,991.68 3 5.88%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 949.97 3 12.42%
2 UBS 720.31 6 9.42%
3 JPMorgan 675.92 6 8.84%
4 Goldman Sachs 656.16 2 8.58%
5 Deutsche Bank 522.61 5 6.83%