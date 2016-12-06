Sigma Alimentos picks euros for firs Mexico trade of 2017
Multinational food company Sigma Alimentos is preparing ground for what is likely to be the first new issue from a Mexican borrower since Donald Trump became president of the United States.
Sigma Alimentos has named BNP Paribas
and JP Morgan
as active joint bookrunners with MUFG and Rabobank as passive joint bookrunners for the investor meetings which begin on January 30. The issuer will take in London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris and Zurich with meetings finishing on Wednesday
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.