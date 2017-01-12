Anxious investors lose faith in soggy HK equity market

The few IPOs so far this year have been affected, weighed down in premarketing and bookbuilding by uncertainty from the buy-side.The latest deal comes from Chinese firm Wisdom Education International Holdings, which opened books on January 12 for an IPO that could raise up to HK$1.1bn ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.