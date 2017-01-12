Cairn India in talks with banks for $1bn refinancing

The oil and gas firm is planning to raise $750m-$1bn and has already begun discussions with a group of Indian and international banks, said three bankers close to the conversations.Cairn India is looking for at least a five year tenor and is hoping to price the deal ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.