Petrobras rides Brazilian momentum to keep chipping at debt mountain
Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras cemented its popularity as an improving credit story with a hugely oversubscribed $4bn new issue that flew above par in secondary markets, triggering a great week for Lat Am new issues and reiterating the renewed optimism around Latin America’s largest economy.
Petrobras, which less than two years ago was trading at distressed levels, brought the first Lat Am issue of the year, attracted $20bn of orders, double the size of its deal and tender offer, and traded up more than a point.
“You’ve simply got to own Petrobras if you
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.