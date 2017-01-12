Watermark
Petrobras rides Brazilian momentum to keep chipping at debt mountain

Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras cemented its popularity as an improving credit story with a hugely oversubscribed $4bn new issue that flew above par in secondary markets, triggering a great week for Lat Am new issues and reiterating the renewed optimism around Latin America’s largest economy.

  • By Oliver West
  • 12 Jan 2017
Petrobras, which less than two years ago was trading at distressed levels, brought the first Lat Am issue of the year, attracted $20bn of orders, double the size of its deal and tender offer, and traded up more than a point.

“You’ve simply got to own Petrobras if you ...

