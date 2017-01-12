Prysmian enters CB big league as €500m flies

“It’s been an interesting start to the year, with the Michelin deal, this Prysmian one, and what’s particularly interesting is there’s been a flurry of midsized US deals as well,” said Martin Haycock, senior partner at Fisch Asset Management, based in Zurich.Ezaki Glico raised ¥30bn in a Euroyen ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.