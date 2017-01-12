Bond appetite strong despite tepid investor confidence

The Asian DCM market has started slowly, with just five public G3 deals priced year-to-date worth $2.75bn, according to Dealogic. In comparison, during the same period in 2016, nine transactions worth $5.1bn were sealed.But on a positive note, while books are not necessarily massive, they are ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.