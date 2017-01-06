Korean Air, Samsung Securities plan March placements

The airline is looking to issue 22.0m new shares at W20,450 each. But the price is still tentative at this stage and will be finalised on February 28 and announced on March 2, added the filing.At W20,450 per share, the rights issue would offer a 23.7% discount to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.