Asia ECM fires starting gun on 2017 with fistful of IPOs
Asia’s equity capital market got away to a modest start to the year, with multiple share sales planned across the region for January alone. As ever, issuers will try to bring fundraisings as early as possible, even if that means squeezing into a tight window between now and Chinese New Year. John Loh and Jonathan Breen report.
That the first week of 2017 has proved uneventful is probably the best outcome. This time last year markets were stricken with panic as China tested out a circuit breaker
on A-shares which was ultimately scrapped. This year, secondary markets have continued their rally from 2016, with
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.