Uruguay

    EM LatAm
    Falling inflation helps stable Uruguay find backing for peso deal
    Oliver West, May 14, 2021
    Uruguay, considered the most promising credit story among Latin America's investment grade sovereigns, raised $1.74bn-equivalent in pesos and dollars on Thursday, becoming the first sovereign from the region to issue local currency abroad in 2021 — as it was in 2020.
    EM LatAm
    Uruguay mandates for pesos, dollars as SLB plans evolve
    Oliver West, May 11, 2021
    Uruguay began investor calls on Monday ahead of a proposed dollar and global local currency bond issue. The marketing effort came as the government continues to take steps towards issuing what would be the first sustainability-linked bond from any sovereign — though this week’s expected deal will not have ESG characteristics.
    EM LatAm
    Uruguay ponders sovereign SLB possibilities after LatAm ESG rush
    Oliver West, February 19, 2021
    As Uruguay looks to follow a recent surge of sustainability-themed bond issuance from Latin American borrowers with an ESG bond of its own, one of the options it is weighing up is a sustainability-linked bond — a format that has so far only been used by corporate borrowers.
    EM LatAm
    Uruguay eyes local currency as yields compress
    Oliver West, February 10, 2021
    Uruguay’s dollar bonds are hot property, but the sovereign is planning to focus its international bond issuance efforts on its domestic currency in 2021 as it looks to develop the peso market and increase the share of its debt burden in the currency.
    EM LatAm
    Arcos Dorados markets tap to refi Covid debt, puts exchange on the menu
    Oliver West, September 09, 2020
    The world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, Arcos Dorados, is planning to tap its senior unsecured bonds due 2027 as it looks to refinance debt raised to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.
    EM LatAm
    Biding time proves fruitful for Uruguay’s peso push
    Oliver West, July 06, 2020
    After a rush of dollar issuance from Latin American sovereigns, Uruguay — the last of the region’s investment grade countries to turn to bond markets during the coronavirus pandemic — spotted the chance in late June to become the first EM sovereign to issue abroad in its own currency this year. Herman Kamil, director of the country's debt management office (DMO), tells GlobalCapital how the sovereign bucked the trend.
    EM LatAm
    Uruguay pays slim concession on dual-tranche
    Oliver West, June 25, 2020
    Uruguay’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic — so far, superior to the majority of crisis-hit Latin America — helped it issue $2bn-equivalent of bonds on Wednesday with a very slim new issue premium on its inflation-linked peso notes and a negative concession on a dollar tap.
    EM LatAm
    Uruguay notches peso linker, lowest dollar yield
    Oliver West, June 25, 2020
    Uruguay raised $2bn-equivalent of debt on Wednesday — the bulk of which came from a rare inflation-linked local currency issue — to become the final investment grade Latin American sovereign to tap international bond markets in the coronavirus era.
    EM LatAm
    Navios clinches refi after sweetening bond deal
    Oliver West, June 24, 2020
    Uruguay-headquartered Navios South American Logistics on Tuesday notched a $500m 10-year bond that left the company with a far more comfortable debt maturity profile. But Navios had to improve terms for investors — and wait a week after it first announced the issue — to get the refinancing done.
    EM LatAm
    Uruguay weighs up currency options ahead of bond return
    Oliver West, June 23, 2020
    Bankers said that Uruguay could provide a stern test of risk appetite if it decides to announce a new bond issue in local currency, after the sovereign began investor calls saying it could issue in dollars and/or Uruguayan pesos.
    EM LatAm
    Uruguay airport operator follows Arg partner with debt relief
    Oliver West, May 18, 2020
    ACI Airport Sudamérica, the operator of Uruguay’s largest airport, has received consent from its bondholders to delay a year of debt payments to help it through the Covid-19 pandemic — just weeks after creditors of its Argentine sister company achieved the same.
    EM LatAm
    Uruguay to face deficit challenge, says Fitch
    Oliver West, December 03, 2019
    Market participants expect Uruguay’s new centre-right government to tighten fiscal policy, but rating agencies believe doing so will prove a difficult balancing act.
