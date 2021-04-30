Serbia
Trans-Oil Group, a Moldovan agriculture company, is planning to roll over its one year pre-export finance (PXF) facility this summer, having recently sold its lowest coupon bond. The issuer has had, on occasion, far from a smooth ride in capital markets, including a failed attempt at a bond debut in 2018.
Belfius cancelled a consent solicitation for one of its tier two bonds this week after the Single Resolution Board took the market by surprise and broadened the scope of its grandfathering period for ‘Brexit bonds’.
Belfius Bank is looking to amend the terms and conditions of one of its tier twos so that it can remain eligible for the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). The bond was issued with risk factor language under English law but will now need to be updated to reflect the UK’s departure from the EU.
Serbia and Croatia issued euro-denominated bonds this week. Market participants said the deals showed there was strong appetite for the right kind of sovereign credits.
Serbia entered the bond market on Wednesday to sell a bond in euros, after entering both dollar and euro markets last year. Fellow Balkan sovereign issuer Croatia is expected to follow it, tapping investors as early as Thursday.
The Republic of Serbia this week raised a dollar bond in its second offering of the year, in what has been an exceptionally busy year for central and eastern European sovereign issuers.
The Single Resolution Board is asking for new data from banks on their key metrics as of the end of June, with an eye to using the information to tweak their minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities for 2020.
Bondholders in the now infamous EA Partners notes received more bad news this week when Air Serbia, one of the lenders from the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) warned that it could default on its obligations.
The Republic of Serbia hit euro markets on Monday as it worked to stack up funding for its fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus, selling a seven year bond.
Serbia has returned to the euro market after only four months, tapping the line it opened in June this year and raising cash to refinance dollar obligations it faces in 2020.
