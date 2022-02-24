-
Borrowers usually hold go/no-go calls in times of volatility, but on Thursday no advice was given or sought as the world digested the prospect of what could turn into the biggest conflict in Europe since the Second World War
Riskier names and deals will have to wait as investors look for defensive plays amid invasion volatility
Sanctions and dovish central bank expectations abound as Russia invades Ukraine
The Russian companies and banks subject to new sanctions on Thursday have had years to prepare for proscriptions and are in a position to tough out what the US and its allies has to throw at them. Can the same be said of the West?
A denial of overseas market access should not stop Russian corporate borrowers servicing their debts
National champions expected to re-open FIG market when stability allows
Direct lenders poised to take advantage of any slump in issuance
Collapse in Russia sovereign and corporate bond prices in full steam as more sanctions loom as participants wonder when other issuers can raise funding again
Windows for deals may reappear next week, but will be brief
Easter window for IPOs is 'wishful thinking' as markets plunge into sea of red
Russian invasion of Ukraine causes issuers to postpone deals but short dated prints expected soon
Deals postponed and Bund yield plunges as Russia attacks