Market participants say EMIA’s “enhanced” principles may be onerous for issuers
Numis wants to shed its tag as a UK small-cap broker and become a bigger force in European corporate finance, writes David Rothnie
Peruvian generation company to repurchase $145m of 2027s
Natural gas liquefaction plant hit by stoppages
The Australian bank took a large chunk out of its tier two programme with a local currency deal.
RBC Capital Markets has hired Mizuho's head of European consumer and retail, Aakash Mohan, to lead its investment banking coverage of the consumer products sector.
Deutsche Bank is among the firms making a concerted effort to bulk up their capabilities in the healthcare sector, with two managing directors set to join the firm in the coming months.
Turkish bank's repo follows ESG-linked bond and loan
BNP Paribas has hired a vice president in New York to build out the bank’s US private placement platform.
"We want to use this change of structure and these new leadership roles to foster this multi-product solutions mentality," Pete Mason tells GlobalCapital
With the bond market monitoring Argentina’s progress in negotiating a deal with the IMF, the country’s economy ministry has promoted from within to replace its outgoing finance secretary.
Petropavlovsk, the London-listed Russian gold miner, will repurchase over $135m of international bonds due in 2022 to ease a maturity that Fitch has said is vulnerable to the last year of board and management instability.