Issue 1721
Cover Stories
Leader
Public Sector
Bond Comments
Covered Bonds
Financial Institutions
Bond Comments
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
High Yield
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People Moves
Columns
Strong markets bring strong results but not all deals meet investors’ ESG criteria
Demand for ultra-long dated issuance is good but it could easily disappear. Issuers should seize it
Core European investors flock to previously EM names
The rise in government borrowing that has been a defining feature of pandemic-era capital markets is set to fall next year
Premier League club’s new stadium is set to be partly financed in the US private placement market, according to market sources, with the deal launch expected imminently
In a sign of things to come, high yield bond investors had to weigh up ESG concerns on two prospective deals this week
Agency aims to combine high quality with comprehensive coverage
Europe's latest group of large IPOs are gaining traction with investors but bankers fear another Deliveroo
Supra pulls in €103bn of demand to set up ideal backdrop for peers
Long bonds in favour as issuers, investors both like the yields
New issuance remains muted but hopes are rising for opportunistic names
IDA impresses with seven year sterling, but covets even longer maturities