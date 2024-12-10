GlobalCapital launches its second annual Latin America Bond Awards

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce that voting has begun in the Latin America Bond Awards 2025.

Uniquely, the award winners will be chosen based on a survey of market participants, with players in the cross-border Latin American bond and loan markets invited to vote. This is your chance to choose the stand-out deals, leading institutions, and most impressive individuals from the 2024 calendar year.

Now in their second year, the awards celebrate the leading names in Latin American debt capital markets. Leveraging GlobalCapital’s years of coverage of the region’s cross-border bond market, the awards recognise the most impressive banks, issuers, and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market participants.

Winners will be announced at a live ceremony at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on April 22 — shortly before the IMF Spring Meetings that take place in Washington DC.

The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

KEY DATES

Survey opens: December 10 2024

Survey closes: January 24 2025

Shortlist published: February 18 2025

Winners announced: April 22 2025

If you have any questions about the Awards please contact Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research.

For information on commercial opportunities and/or to book a table at the Latin America Bond Awards Dinner please contact our sales team.

Methodology:

The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers and other market participants all vote for most the impressive institutions and deals in the Latin American bond and debt financing markets during 2024.

Based on the deals and institutions that receive the most votes, we will publish a shortlist for each award category on our website in late February.

Firms are not permitted to vote for themselves. Each institution is allowed one vote per country. For example, the US and Brazilian branches of an organisation with offices in both countries would be eligible to vote separately.

A full list of categories and the rules of the poll can be viewed on our Awards Page.

The Awards are for deals and performance in the 2024 calendar year.

CATEGORIES