GlobalCapital launches its second annual Latin America Bond Awards
The awards recognise the leading deals, individuals and institutions in Latin America's cross-border debt capital markets
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce that voting has begun in the Latin America Bond Awards 2025.
Uniquely, the award winners will be chosen based on a survey of market participants, with players in the cross-border Latin American bond and loan markets invited to vote. This is your chance to choose the stand-out deals, leading institutions, and most impressive individuals from the 2024 calendar year.
Now in their second year, the awards celebrate the leading names in Latin American debt capital markets. Leveraging GlobalCapital’s years of coverage of the region’s cross-border bond market, the awards recognise the most impressive banks, issuers, and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market participants.
Winners will be announced at a live ceremony at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on April 22 — shortly before the IMF Spring Meetings that take place in Washington DC.
The Awards Dinner will be a great opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.
KEY DATES
Survey opens: December 10 2024
Survey closes: January 24 2025
Shortlist published: February 18 2025
Winners announced: April 22 2025
If you have any questions about the Awards please contact Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research.
For information on commercial opportunities and/or to book a table at the Latin America Bond Awards Dinner please contact our sales team.
Methodology:
The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers and other market participants all vote for most the impressive institutions and deals in the Latin American bond and debt financing markets during 2024.
Based on the deals and institutions that receive the most votes, we will publish a shortlist for each award category on our website in late February.
Firms are not permitted to vote for themselves. Each institution is allowed one vote per country. For example, the US and Brazilian branches of an organisation with offices in both countries would be eligible to vote separately.
A full list of categories and the rules of the poll can be viewed on our Awards Page.
The Awards are for deals and performance in the 2024 calendar year.
CATEGORIES
-
Best Overall Bank for Latin American Bonds
Best Bank for Latin American Sovereign Bonds
Best Bank for Latin American Corporate Bonds
Best Bank for Latin American Financial Institution Bonds
Best Bank for ESG Bond Markets in Latin America
Best Bank for Latin American Local Markets
Most Innovative Bank for Latin American DCM
Best Latin American Bond Trading House
Best Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond Markets
Best Syndicate Desk for Latin American Bonds
Best Bank for Latin American Private Markets
Best Bank for Latin American Structured Finance
Best Bank for Latin American Syndicated Loans
-
Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin America
Most Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin America
Most Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin America
Most Impressive Financial Institution Bond Issuer in Latin America
Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin America
Most Impressive Debut Bond Issuer in Latin America
-
Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
Latin American Structured Financing Deal of the Year
Latin American ESG Deal of the Year
Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm issuer
Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm issuer
Best Multilateral-backed Deal of the Year
Most Impressive Project Finance Deal of the Year
Most Impressive Acquisition Financing of the Year
Most Impressive Liability Management of the Year
Latin American Syndicated Loan of the Year
Latin American ESG Syndicated Loan of the Year
-
Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign Bonds
Best Investor in Latin American Corporate Bonds
Best Investor in Latin American Local Currency Bonds
Best International Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
Best Local Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
Best International Law Firm for Latin American Loans
Best Local Law Firm for Latin American Loans
Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American Bonds
Best Rating Agency for Latin American Bonds
Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG Bonds
Best Latin American Corporate Credit Research Team
Best Latin American Sovereign Research Team
-
Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin America
Most Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin America
Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker
Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker
Most Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin America
Rising Star Latin American Bond Banker
Most Impressive Sell-side Analyst for Latin American Sovereign Credit
Most Impressive Sell-side Analyst for Latin American Corporate Credit