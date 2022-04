GlobalCapital European Securitization Awards: the winners revealed

GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the winners of its European Securitization Awards 2021. The winners were announced on Wednesday night at our Awards dinner in London, with over 300 market participants in attendance.

The Awards are the result of a comprehensive process of market research including an online poll and pitches for the major Awards.

GlobalCapital was very impressed with the standard of pitches. We congratulate all the winners and nominees, and thank all who pitched and voted in the poll.

GlobalCapital European Securitization Awards

Outstanding Contribution to Securitization

Richard Hopkin, AFME

Overall Deal of the Year

ERM Funding plc Series 2021-1

(Issuer: RGA Americas Reinsurance Company; Arranger: BoA Securities; Lead Manager: BoA Securities; Trustee: Citi; Law firms: Allen & Overy, Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, Herbert Smith Freehills)

Most Innovative Deal of the Year

(brought the market forward the most)

Fortuna Consumer Loan ABS

(Issuer: auxmoney; arranger: BNP Paribas)

Gemgarto 2021-1

Lanebrook Mortgage Transaction 2021-1

PPC Zeus DAC (Greek non-performing energy debt securitization)

Starz Mortgage Securities 2021-1 DAC

Private Securitization of the Year

PPC Zeus Greece

(Issuer: Public Power Corporation; Arranger: Deutsche Bank; Law firms: Bernitsas Law, DLA Piper, Latham & Watkins, Linklaters, Milbank, Sardelas Petsa, Zepos & Yannoupoulos)

Overall Bank of the Year

BNP Paribas

ABS Bank of the Year

Citi

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Santander

Société Générale

RMBS Bank of the Year

Barclays

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citi

Natixis

Fintech Financing Bank of the Year

JP Morgan

BNP Paribas

Citi

Deutsche Bank

NatWest

ABS Issuer of the Year

Santander Consumer Bank

auxmoney

BNP Paribas

Intertrust Group

NewDay

RMBS Issuer of the Year

Kensington

BPCE

Citi

Santander

Shawbrook

ABS Deal of the Year

NewDay Funding Master Issuer Plc - Series 2021-3

(issuer: NewDay; Arrangers: BNP Paribas, Citi, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered; Lead Managers: BNP Paribas, Citi, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered; Law firm: Clifford Chance)

BL Consumer Issuance Platform II Sarl Compartment BL Consumer Credit 2021

Bumper BE NV/SA Compartment No.1

Fortuna Consumer Loan ABS 2021 DAC

Pixel 2021

SC Germany S.A., Compartment Consumer 2021-1

Silver Arrow S.A., Compartment Silver Arrow UK 2021-2

Ulisses Finance No. 2

RMBS Deal of the Year

BPCE Home Loans FCT 2021 Green UoP (Issuer: Groupe BPCE; Arrangers: Natixis, BPCE; Lead manager: Natixis, Goldman Sachs; Law firms: Jones Day, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe)

Blitzen Securities No.1 Plc

Dilosk RMBS No. 5 DAC

ERM Funding Plc Series 2021-1

Gemgarto 2021-1 Plc

Lanebrook Mortgage Transaction 2021-1 PLC

RMBS Prado IX, FT

SAECURE 20 BV

Consumer Securitization Law Firm of the Year

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Hogan Lovells

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Servicer of the Year (Performing)

Pepper

Link Financial

The Mortgage Lender

Vesting Finance

Zenith Service

Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

Goldman Sachs

Whole Business/Esoteric Issuer of the Year

Funding Circle

Hastings

Intertrust Group

Marston's

Public Power Corporation

Santander

CLO Arranger of the Year

Jefferies

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

Credit Suisse

CLO Deal of the Year

CVC Cordatus Loan Fund XXII DAC

(issuer: CVC; arranger: Deutsche Bank)

North Westerly VII ESG CLO DAC

Northwoods Capital 23

Providus CLO IV

Sound Point Euro CLO V Funding DAC

Secondary CLO Trading House of the Year

Morgan Stanley

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

JP Morgan

CLO Manager of the Year

Blackstone

Credit Suisse Asset Management

CVC Credit

PGIM

Redding Ridge

CLO Investor of the Year (Senior)

Axa IM

Amundi

Commerzbank

Fair Oaks Capital

PGIM

Standard Chartered

CLO Investor of the Year (Junior/Mezzanine)

TwentyFour Asset Management

Axa IM

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Fair Oaks Capital

Napier Park

CLO Law Firm of the Year

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Milbank

Paul Hastings

CLO Rating Agency of the Year

Moody's

ARC

Fitch Ratings

KBRA

S&P Global Ratings

CRE and CMBS Bank of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

Credit Suisse

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

CRE and CMBS Deal of the Year

Taurus 2021-4 UK DAC

(Issuer: Taurus; Arranger: Bank of America; Law firm: Clifford Chance)

Agora Securities UK 2021 DAC

Bruegel 2021

Frost CMBS 2021-1

Starz Mortgage Securities 2021-1 DAC

Together 2021-CRE1

CRE and CMBS Law Firm of the Year

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Mayer Brown

Sidley Austin

NPL Bank/Advisor of the Year

JP Morgan

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

Intertrust Group

Morgan Stanley

NPL Deal of the Year

Project Frontier NPL

(Issuer: National Bank of Greece; Arranger: Morgan Stanley; Trustee: HSBC; Law firms: Bernitsas Law, Clifford Chance, Karatzas & Partners)

IFIS NPL 2021-1 SPV

Portman Square 2021 NPL-1 DAC

Retiro Mortgage Securities class A1 notes

Scalabis 2021-1

NPL Law Firm of the Year

Allen & Overy

Chiomenti

Clifford Chance

Herbert Smith Freehills

Linklaters

NPL Servicer of the Year

Mars Capital

Cepal

doValue

Hipoges

Prelios

Debut Issuer of the Year

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

auxmoney

Lendco ltd

PPC Greece

Starz Real Estate

Portfolio Buyer of the Year

Apollo

Davidson Kempner

Pimco

Securitization Equity Investor of the Year

Davidson Kempner

One William Street Capital Management

Pimco

Sculptor Capital Management

Waterfall Asset Management

Securitization Senior Investor of the Year

Pimco

CIC

Insight Investment

M&G

Ostrum Asset Management

Securitization Mezz Investor of the Year

TwentyFour Asset Management

Amundi

Axa IM

Insight Investment

Ostrum Asset Management

Risk Transfer Investor of the Year

TwentyFour Asset Management

ArrowMark Partners

ChorusCapital

Insight Investment

Whitecroft Capital

Corporate Securitization Arranger of the Year

Citi

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

HSBC

Trade Receivables Financier of the Year

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

HSBC

Société Générale

Risk Transfer Bank of the Year

Santander

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Credit Suisse

Securitized Derivatives House of the Year

Natixis

BNP Paribas

DZ Bank

Lloyds Bank

NatWest

Secondary Financing House of the Year

Citi

Barclays

BNP Paribas

JP Morgan

Securitization Research House of the Year

S&P Global Ratings

Bank of America

Barclays

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Securitization Rating Agency of the Year

Moody's

DBRS Morningstar

Fitch Ratings

KBRA

S&P Global Ratings

Securitization Accounting Firm of the Year

Deloitte

EY

KPMG

Mazars

PwC

Data Provider of the Year

European DataWarehouse

EuroABS

Intex

Moody's Analytics

Solve Advisors

Securitization Trustee of the Year

Citi

HSBC

Bank of New York Mellon

Intertrust Group

US Bank

SPV Administrator of the Year

Intertrust Group

CSC Global Financial Markets

TMF Group

Vistra

Walkers Professional Services

ESG/SRI Bank of the Year

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Lloyds

Natixis

NatWest

ESG/SRI Issuer of the Year

Kensington

auxmoney

NIBC Bank

Sage Housing

UCI

ESG/SRI Deal of the Year

North Westerley VII ESG CLO

(Issuer: NIBC; Arranger: Deutsche Bank; Law firm: Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft)

BPCE Home Loans FCT 2021 Green UoP

Finsbury Square 2021-1

Fortuna Consumer Loan ABS 2021

Gemgarto 2021-1

Lion Re III

Sage AR Funding 2021

ESG/SRI Investor of the Year

Amundi

Aegon

Newmarket Capital

NN Investment Partners

Ostrum Asset Management

TwentyFour Asset Management

ESG/SRI Law Firm of the Year

Clifford Chance

Allen & Overy

Cuatrecasas

Mayer Brown

White & Case

ESG/SRI Research Firm of the Year

Sustainalytics

Bank of America

Citi

Deutsche Bank

Rabobank