  • Reopening_sign_lockdown_Alamy_575x375_120821
    Covered Bonds
    Euro FIG market to re-open with covereds
    Tyler Davies, August 12, 2021
    Deal arrangers expect covered bonds will lead the way as supply returns next week
  • Alamy_AUD_tight_575x375_11Aug21.jpg
    FIG
    FIG pair land at decade tights in Aussie dollars
    Frank Jackman, August 11, 2021
    A pair of banks moved the bar downwards as they printed two of the tightest Australian dollar deals since the 2008 financial crisis: ING Australia found demand for dual tranche covered bond, while United Overseas Bank tapped the three year point of the curve.
  • ING_Adobe_575x375_19June2020
    FIG
    ING preps 2021’s first Aussie dollar covered deal
    Frank Jackman, August 10, 2021
    ING is set to print the first Australian dollar covered bond of the year this week. Covered paper out of the region has remained scant over the last 12 months, but issuance is set to pick up as onshore lenders start to think about life after the end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Term Funding Facility.
  • Swedsh_cash_Alamy_575x375_220321
    Covered Bonds
    Swedish covered spreads steepen as issuance rises
    Frank Jackman, August 09, 2021
    The Swedish krona covered bond curve has steepened over the course of the year alongside a rise in net issuance, with last month's volumes almost twice those of last July.
  • Fossil fuel oil refinery Suncor Canada from Alamy 5Aug21 575x375
    Leader
    Central banks have no masters: they must get climate right
    Jon Hay, August 05, 2021
    Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
  • stacks_alamy_5Aug21_575
    SRI
    Scenario analysis could be battleground for climate ambition
    Jon Hay, August 05, 2021
    Central banks are promoting a set of climate scenarios that may encourage banks to continue financing fossil fuel expansion when they should be shutting it down, according to an NGO — highlighting the immense influence central banks could have on climate policy.
  • Green_arrow_chart_rise_Alamy_575x375_100621
    Covered Bonds
    Banks face funding decisions as TLTRO revision looms large
    Bill Thornhill, August 05, 2021
    The European Central Bank’s Targeted Long Term Refinancing Operation may never disappear, but the central bank will find it difficult to maintain record-breaking interest rates on its loans as the economy recovers from the pandemic. As the terms of the liquidity scheme surely begin to tighten, issuers will have a greater incentive to repay TLTROs and switch to market funding.
  • Judgement hammer regulation adobe stock
    Covered Bonds
    Depfa redemptions leave Ireland with only two covered bond issuers
    Bill Thornhill, August 05, 2021
    Depfa ACS has bought back its remaining Irish covered bonds. Ireland has now lost a total of three covered bond issuing banks leaving two behind — and they haven’t come to the public market for years.
  • ECB
    Covered Bonds
    Covered bond repo reliance papers over banking sectors' structural weaknesses
    Bill Thornhill, August 05, 2021
    The volume of retained covered bond issuance used for European Central Bank repo purposes exceeds distributed by many times in several countries. While this repo has provided a welcome boost to bank profits, it has come at the expense of long-term banking sector stability.
