The feel good capital markets podcast of the summer

The relatively few issuers that took advantage of the primary market this week were well rewarded. US tariffs were kicked down the road once more meaning low volatility and so investors were happy to chase what deals they could find.

But is the market about to quieten down for the summer just when it seems there could not be a better time to issue bonds? We look at the arguments for and against and take the pulse of primary across SSAs, FIG, covered bonds, corporate bonds and emerging markets.

And we don't just think about when issuance will resume in size but also what the market will look like in the future with dedollarisation a growing topic for investors and issuers alike.