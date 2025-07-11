The feel good capital markets podcast of the summer

Ralph Sinclair
Jon Hay
July 11, 2025 03:26 PM

◆ Stellar conditions for issuers across the bond market ◆ How bond issuance will pan out over the rest of the year ◆ Dedollarisation discussion

business man suffering a hot summer heat with fans

The relatively few issuers that took advantage of the primary market this week were well rewarded. US tariffs were kicked down the road once more meaning low volatility and so investors were happy to chase what deals they could find.

But is the market about to quieten down for the summer just when it seems there could not be a better time to issue bonds? We look at the arguments for and against and take the pulse of primary across SSAs, FIG, covered bonds, corporate bonds and emerging markets.

And we don't just think about when issuance will resume in size but also what the market will look like in the future with dedollarisation a growing topic for investors and issuers alike.

