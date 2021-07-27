Cr_dit Agricole
Valeo, the French auto parts maker, and US exchange company Nasdaq brushed off any worries of contagion from a weak sterling market to print bonds in euros flat to fair value on Tuesday, with the issuers able to take full advantage of the an exceptionally quiet market.
Valeo, the French car parts maker, has mandated for a debut sustainability-linked bond, hours after posting results showing a solid bounce back from last year.
Guarantor: Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Rating: Aa2/—/AA
The World Bank made a rare trip to the long end of the dollar curve on Thursday, reopening a 2031 line linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (Sofr).
Crédit Agricole has hired the former head of Santander's global banking and corporate finance business, Georg Orssich, in a regional management position.
French investment grade corporate issuers Alstom and Covivio Hotels ignored growing worries over rising coronavirus infections on Tuesday to haul in bumper demand for new bonds.
The SSA bond market is playing host to three SRI labelled deals in euros this week, with no conventional debt slated for issuance at all so far.
Metropolitano de Tenerife, the public transport company that operates the Tenerife tram system, made its bond market debut on Tuesday, raising €130m with a 15 year green bond.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has returned to the long end of the covered bond market sell its first private placements in the format since 2019.
A pair of SSA borrowers are set to squeeze a pair of benchmarks in on Tuesday just before the summer holidays period commences in earnest.
Vilogia, a French social housing company, has shrugged off being downgraded by Moody’s and having its rating withdrawn by Fitch, printing a rare floating rate note that was driven by a reverse enquiry.