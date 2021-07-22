China Telecom wins approval for year's largest IPO
China Telecom Corp has got the nod from the Chinese securities regulator for a Shanghai listing which, if launched in the second half, could set the record for the largest IPO in the world this year.
Already a subscriber? Login
Continue reading this article
Try full access to GlobalCapitalFree Trial
07.45 AM
Further Reading
-
GlobalCapital China
China Telecom wins approval for year's largest IPO
-
Emerging Markets
Evergrande sell-off eases but concerns remain
-
Bonds
Evergrande’s bonds, stocks drop on domestic loan dispute
-
People & Markets
The week in review: PBoC publishes digital renminbi white paper, seven regulators visit Didi for cybersecurity review, Beijing extends Tomorrow group units takeover timeline