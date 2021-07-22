Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher.

Watermark

China Telecom wins approval for year's largest IPO

Shanghai_skyline_575px_Adobe_24Apr2020
By Addison Gong
07.45 AM

China Telecom Corp has got the nod from the Chinese securities regulator for a Shanghai listing which, if launched in the second half, could set the record for the largest IPO in the world this year.

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free Trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options

By Addison Gong
07.45 AM