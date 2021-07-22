Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher.

Hogan Lovells expands India biz with new hire

India_adobe_575x375_20
By Pan Yue
22 Jul 2021

Hogan Lovells has added Biswajit Chatterjee as a partner for its India operations.

