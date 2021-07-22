Hogan Lovells expands India biz with new hire
Hogan Lovells has added Biswajit Chatterjee as a partner for its India operations.
Already a subscriber? Login
Continue reading this article
Try full access to GlobalCapitalFree Trial
22 Jul 2021
Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher.
Hogan Lovells has added Biswajit Chatterjee as a partner for its India operations.
Already a subscriber? Login
Try full access to GlobalCapitalFree Trial
Want to learn more? View subscription options