Altitude Infrastructure gets €266m loan funding

By Mike Turner
09.30 AM

Altitude Infrastructure, the French telecoms company, has signed a €266m credit facility, which it will use for two fibre optic networks.

The term loan has a seven year maturity, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Lenders on the deal were CM-CIC, Natixis, NordLB, Sabadell and Société Générale. 

Altitude Infrastructure announced last year that it planned to invest €2.5bn into fibre network development in France. The company raised around €500m in equity and junior ...

