Amaggi hits Lat Am sweet spot with sustainability bond

Bond bankers said that Brazilian agribusiness company André Maggi (Amaggi) was the ideal credit for the market’s current tastes as the borrower notched a hefty oversubscription and tightening for a debut sustainability bond on Thursday. A tier two deal from Brazilian lender Banrisul confirmed that high yield appetite in Lat Am remained robust.

While some are spotting signs of waning enthusiasm for the exceedingly tight yields being offered by EM's top sovereigns, the issuers attracting more prodigious welcomes in Latin America so far this year have been corporates either tapping markets for the first time or offering investors something novel.