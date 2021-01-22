Itau BBA
Bond bankers said that Brazilian agribusiness company André Maggi (Amaggi) was the ideal credit for the market’s current tastes as the borrower notched a hefty oversubscription and tightening for a debut sustainability bond on Thursday. A tier two deal from Brazilian lender Banrisul confirmed that high yield appetite in Lat Am remained robust.
Peru grabbed the bond market’s attention on Monday with a $4bn triple-tranche issue including a 100 year bond despite the country being on its third president this month. But the country’s public treasury director said it was the all-in yield, not the desire to make headlines, that drove Peru to become the fourth Latin American borrower ever to sell a century bond.
Brazilian bank Itaú has hired from the Latin American debt capital markets team of a rival bank to replace its outgoing debt syndicate head.
Brazilian conglomerate Cosan returned to bond markets on Wednesday with a $750m 10 year non-call five year trade that bankers on the deal said landed close to fair value.
State-owned Argentine oil and gas company YPF became the first borrower from the country to tap international bond markets in 14 months on Monday. Yet despite a healthy reception from investors, bankers do not expect copycat trades from other Argentine issuers.
Chile raised around $1.5bn-equivalent of new peso debt on Wednesday in its fourth Euroclearable local currency deal.
Latin American bond bankers believe primary market activity will pick up next week after a volatile week led some banks to postpone previously scheduled mandate announcements.
Latin America’s best rated sovereign, Chile, will begin investor meetings on Thursday as it plots its third Euroclearable local currency deal.
Klabin, the Brazilian pulp and paper company, returned to bond markets on Wednesday, taking advantage of a flattening yield curve to issue its first long bond, despite a bad day for Brazilian assets.
Brazil’s largest private sector bank jumped on strong momentum for Brazilian credits to sell $1.25bn of Basel III-compliant additional tier one bonds on Tuesday.
Brazil’s largest private sector bank Itaú is set to price its first Basel III-compliant hybrid perpetual note on Tuesday after setting initial price thoughts that bankers away from the deal described as “promising” for the borrower.
Lat Am new issue activity could hardly have had a better start to September as Minerva Foods raised $1bn of 10 year bonds at a flat to negative new issue concession. Strong flows into EM funds are creating conditions that are hugely attractive for borrowers.