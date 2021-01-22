All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Itau BBA

  • Amaggi, Andre Maggi, Brazil, soybean, soy, soya, agribusiness, agriculture, commodities, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Amaggi hits Lat Am sweet spot with sustainability bond
    Oliver West, January 22, 2021
    Bond bankers said that Brazilian agribusiness company André Maggi (Amaggi) was the ideal credit for the market’s current tastes as the borrower notched a hefty oversubscription and tightening for a debut sustainability bond on Thursday. A tier two deal from Brazilian lender Banrisul confirmed that high yield appetite in Lat Am remained robust.
  • Peru, Francisco Sagasti, president, impeachment, LAtAm, politics, inauguration, 575
    EM LatAm
    All-in cost made century bond perfect for Peru, says DMO
    Oliver West, November 24, 2020
    Peru grabbed the bond market’s attention on Monday with a $4bn triple-tranche issue including a 100 year bond despite the country being on its third president this month. But the country’s public treasury director said it was the all-in yield, not the desire to make headlines, that drove Peru to become the fourth Latin American borrower ever to sell a century bond.
  • Itau, logo, Brazil, 575, LatAm
    People News
    Itaú hires new syndicate head
    Oliver West, September 02, 2020
    Brazilian bank Itaú has hired from the Latin American debt capital markets team of a rival bank to replace its outgoing debt syndicate head.
  • Brazil, sugar, Cosan
    EM LatAm
    Brazil’s Cosan clinches tight return
    Oliver West, July 25, 2019
    Brazilian conglomerate Cosan returned to bond markets on Wednesday with a $750m 10 year non-call five year trade that bankers on the deal said landed close to fair value.
  • YPF
    EM LatAm
    YPF return impresses but unlikely to trigger Argie flow
    Oliver West, June 25, 2019
    State-owned Argentine oil and gas company YPF became the first borrower from the country to tap international bond markets in 14 months on Monday. Yet despite a healthy reception from investors, bankers do not expect copycat trades from other Argentine issuers.
  • Chile Easter Island_230
    EM LatAm
    Chile taps three peso tranches
    Oliver West, May 16, 2019
    Chile raised around $1.5bn-equivalent of new peso debt on Wednesday in its fourth Euroclearable local currency deal.
  • Santiago, Chile, Andes, Snow, mountains, LatAm
    EM LatAm
    Chile plots pesos as Lat Am bankers hold pipeline hopes
    Oliver West, May 09, 2019
    Latin American bond bankers believe primary market activity will pick up next week after a volatile week led some banks to postpone previously scheduled mandate announcements.
  • Casa de la Moneda
    EM LatAm
    Chile set to tap trio of peso bonds
    Oliver West, May 09, 2019
    Latin America’s best rated sovereign, Chile, will begin investor meetings on Thursday as it plots its third Euroclearable local currency deal.
  • Suzano, Fibria, Brazil, paper, pulp, LatAm
    EM LatAm
    Klabin takes plunge on rough day for Brazil to sell dual tranche
    Oliver West, March 28, 2019
    Klabin, the Brazilian pulp and paper company, returned to bond markets on Wednesday, taking advantage of a flattening yield curve to issue its first long bond, despite a bad day for Brazilian assets.
  • Itau, Brazil, LatAm, tennis, Nick Kyrgios
    EM LatAm
    Itaú follows Voto to price tight AT1
    Oliver West, December 06, 2017
    Brazil’s largest private sector bank jumped on strong momentum for Brazilian credits to sell $1.25bn of Basel III-compliant additional tier one bonds on Tuesday.
  • Itau, Brazil
    EM LatAm
    Itaú sets IPTs amid robust Brazil appetite
    Oliver West, December 05, 2017
    Brazil’s largest private sector bank Itaú is set to price its first Basel III-compliant hybrid perpetual note on Tuesday after setting initial price thoughts that bankers away from the deal described as “promising” for the borrower.
  • Minerva, Brazil, goddess, statue, Athens, meatpacker
    EM LatAm
    Minerva feeds on pent-up demand to issue inside curve
    Oliver West, September 08, 2016
    Lat Am new issue activity could hardly have had a better start to September as Minerva Foods raised $1bn of 10 year bonds at a flat to negative new issue concession. Strong flows into EM funds are creating conditions that are hugely attractive for borrowers.
