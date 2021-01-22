Investors flock to PFC for yield pickup

Power Finance Corp net $500m from a bond that was printed at a negative new issue premium, but still attracted investors for the yield it offered compared to peers.

Indian bond issuance was muted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related market hurdles. But a few Indian credits have jumped into the market in 2021, and found investors keen to buy their deals as a rare diversifier away from Chinese dollar bonds. PFC, ... PFC, ...