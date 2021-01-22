Duo provides green loan for Cityplaza One acquisition

By Pan Yue
04.15 AM

Standard Chartered and United Overseas Bank have provided a HK$5.29bn ($682m) green loan to support a Gaw Capital Partners-led consortium’s acquisition of Cityplaza One.

The consortium, which includes private equity fund manager Gaw and real estate investment manager Schroder Pamfleet, agreed to acquire the office building, Cityplaza One, from Hong Kong-based conglomerate Swire Pacific for HK$9.845bn in November last year, according to a press release from Gaw.

Cityplaza One is ...

