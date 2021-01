Rating: B2/B+/BB-





Tranche 1: $1.75bn Reg S/144A

Maturity: 26 January 2026

Issue/reoffer price: 99.342

Coupon: 4.75%

Spread at reoffer: 445.3bp over US Treasuries





Tranche 2: $1.75bn Reg S/144A

Maturity: 26 June 2031

Issue/reoffer price: 99.43

Coupon: 5.875%

Spread at reoffer: 486bp over US Treasuries





: Tuesday, 19 ...