Direct lenders toughen up as latest Covid wave bites

Several industries once popular with direct lenders have struggled to cope through the coronavirus. Now, direct lenders say they have toughened terms for borrowers from these sectors.

Direct lending in Europe blossomed after the global financial crisis. Onerous regulations prompted banks to lend to smaller companies less, which led asset managers to fill the void. At the end of last year around $174bn had been raised across 244 private debt funds with a European focus, ...