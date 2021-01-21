Buyers queue down the aisle for Tesco SLB

Tesco, the UK grocer, made a storming debut in the nascent sustainability-linked bond market on Wednesday, encouraging bankers who already expect corporate issuance using the novel structure to rocket this year.

Tesco, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, opened books on its sustainability-linked 8.5 year (July 2029) euro benchmark at 100bp-115bp over mid-swaps. Demand poured into the book, enabling Tesco to print a €750m 0.375% bond from €5.75bn of orders at 75bp over, a level "substantially through fair value" according to a lead.