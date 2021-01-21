High grade corporates get bumper demand despite ECB meeting

By Mike Turner
21 Jan 2021

A trio of issuers brought trades on Thursday, shrugging off the potential distraction of a European Central Bank meeting.

Italian multi-utility Acea issued its debut green bond in euros and the UK’s United Utilities Water a sustainable bond in sterling, while Belgian investment holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) issued a conventional January 2031 bond.

The two ESG deals were the most popular of the day. 

